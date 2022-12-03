Not Available

The fetish edition is here. If you like the title page you'll love the contents. Centerspread 3, the fetish edition. 1. Body Worshipping - Watch as one beautiful man is worshipped by another beautiful man from afar. 2. Rubber Toys - Two guys go wild on each other using only toys-or abusing, more accurately. 3. Slave Play - A bottom lives out a fantasy of serving two dudes. And you always thought no man could serve two masters. 4. Narcissism - A horny hunk puts on the ultimate show-for himself. 5. Soul kissing - Experience the deepest, wettest kissing we've ever shot, as men use only their mouths to get each other off.