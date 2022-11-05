Not Available

¡Centinela, alerta!

The slight plot has a girl, left pregnant by a seducer, setting off to look for him when the child is born (the latter eventually proves a most amiable kid); she is befriended by a couple of ex-soldiers, even taking her in when they open a drugstore. Rubio falls for her and, though she reciprocates his affection, still hopes to rejoin her former lover.

Ana María CustodioCandelas
Ángel Sampedro 'Angelillo'Ángel
José Luis Sáenz de HerediaTiburcio
Pablo Hidalgo
José María Linares RivasArturo
Emilio PortesDoctor

