¡Centinela, alerta!

The slight plot has a girl, left pregnant by a seducer, setting off to look for him when the child is born (the latter eventually proves a most amiable kid); she is befriended by a couple of ex-soldiers, even taking her in when they open a drugstore. Rubio falls for her and, though she reciprocates his affection, still hopes to rejoin her former lover.
|Ana María Custodio
|Candelas
|Ángel Sampedro 'Angelillo'
|Ángel
|José Luis Sáenz de Heredia
|Tiburcio
|Pablo Hidalgo
|José María Linares Rivas
|Arturo
|Emilio Portes
|Doctor
