Bendkowski tests in this film the expressive potential of the cinematic medium. The work is based on an attempt, characteristic for this artist, to balance an incredibly colorful, spectacular visual layer with a faithfulness to a rigorous, rationally constructed structure of the work. -1,2,3... Avant-Gardes. Film/Art between Experiment and Archive, ed. Ł. Ronduda, F. Zeyfang, Warsaw 2007.