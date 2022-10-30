Not Available

Centre Place is a sophisticated romantic drama featuring Melbourne's style, fashion and culture. Set in the very European boutiques, cafes and bars of Melbourne's inner lane-ways the film focuses on the highs and lows of aspiring artist Lizzie Baxter. Lizzie is a lost soul living in denial. At 28, she would prefer to stay in a shallow relationship than take charge of her own life. This is Lizzie's unique story but also the story of an entire generation; living in limbo and not ready to grow up.