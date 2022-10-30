Not Available

Century of the Dragon

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Rookie policeman Shing (Louis Koo) grapples with right and wrong in this action-packed story about Hong Kong gangsters. Assigned to go undercover, Shing is so successful in playing the part of a gang member that he becomes right-hand man to gang leader Fei Ling (Andy Lau). Shing comes to respect Fei Ling and question his original motives, but the troubled cop must make a crucial decision before rival gangs and impatient cops move in for the kill.

Cast

Louis KooWong Chi-Shing
Patrick TamTong Man-Chun
Anthony WongTong Pau
Suki KwanFanny
Pau Hei-ChingLoong's mom
Frankie Ng Chi-HungMa Wong

