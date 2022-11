Not Available

"CEO" is about two men with very different backgrounds. Adam (Remy) is a CEO of a successful corporate company while Sufian (Beto) is only a pizza delivery guy. However, they soon find their places switched. Adam loses his position and all his money due to a trust fund break-in, while Sufian suddenly becomes a CEO and is rolling in riches. How and what exactly went wrong is what Adam is determined to find out!