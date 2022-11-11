Cercando Valentina

Not Available

1965: Paris, London and Milan all move at the same fast pace, fueled by a fresh creative and rebellious impetus. Guido Crepax picks up on this energy and transfers it to a comic strip in which art, music, design, film and fashion all blend together, breaking with traditional narrative structure. The dreamy photographer Valentina becomes Crepax' alter ego: as lovely as Louise Brooks, as disturbing as one of Lucio Fontana's slashed canvases, as knowing as Bob Dylan's lyrics, and as freewheeling as Charlie Parker's compositions.