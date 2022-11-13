Cerebral Print: The Secret Files

Not Available

In 1967, a secret government organization called The Cerebral Print Program was created to capture and study extraterrestrials. Once in the lab, scientists scoop out the alien brains and chuck them into a harvester which extracts and records the final memory so it can be viewed at a later date. The end result: a Cerebral Print. A group of government agents try their damnedest to keep the program a secret while the little grey bastards attempt to probe their way to freedom. This is a compilation of Cerebral Print Files.