Cerro Bayo

Not Available

In a small town near a winter resort in the mountains of Argentina, Juana tries to commit suicide but ends up in a coma instead, to the great pain of her daughter Marta. Her other daughter Mercedes comes from Buenos Aires but is less interested in her mother's condition than in possibly getting some of her money. Marta's husband has a great offer for a piece of land owned by his mother-in-law, but can't do anything while she is in a coma. Marta's son wants to travel to Europe but has no money for the airfare, and his sister wants to finally have an orgasm so that she can become less tense and increase her chances of winning a local beauty contest which she hopes will be a springboard for a modeling career in Buenos Aires.