Cerro do Jarau

Three cousins ​​were set in a magical location in southern Brazil, known as Cerro Jarau. They grew up under the influence of the legend of a princess imprisoned in a cave, known as Teiniaguá. Among the three cousins​​, the girl is the bravest and who had the courage to challenge this legend. But all grew and she was helping her husband in the sale of a club. When the new owner of the site refuses to pay what you owe, your husband is pressed for a criminal to salute a debt, and it ends up practicing a robbery. His wife, betrayed and humiliated, decides to take the money and run to Cerro Jarau again, which will once again rediscover the ancient legends of the region.