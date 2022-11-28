Certain lives in Twilight

Not Available

After being diagnosed with a terminal illness, a renowned philosophy professor (and author) decides to refuse palliative care, and heads to a secluded hill station to spend his final days in peace. He is accompanied by his former student and biographer in this journey, with whom he shares a complex relationship. As the disease continues to corrode his body and mind, the professor has to grapple with a memory that eludes him, regrets that haunt him and questions that he is yet to find answers to. Much like the veil of mist shrouding the valley, a great existential crisis envelops him. With the ghosts of his past resurfacing and the present turning into a nightmare, is it too late for him to seek redemption?