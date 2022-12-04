Cervel-i İstanbul

Not Available

Istanbul is one of the rare cities with the most intense cultural heritage in today's world, with a history of over 5,000 years. For example, in an ordinary street of Beşiktaş, you can see a fountain that has been "partially preserved" despite tens of layers of asphalt on it, and lacks historical and cultural explanation. It is possible to observe undefined and unexplained history and culture all over Istanbul. Look at whatever angle you want to look at, consciously or out of ignorance, but the truth is that Istanbul has been presented to people by being undefined. The aim of this fictional documentary is to raise the awareness of the viewer towards the cultural self of the city, which is of great importance, by questioning the realism of the fictional documentary.