Ces fromages qu\'on assassine

In the wake of "Mondovino", this film offers new research on the world of cheese, through a work of investigation and discovery in various parts of France, but also Italy and the United States. It highlights two clashing worlds: on one side the taste of defenders and diversity, the other multinational companies, supermarkets and proponents of food globalization. The "stinky cheese" has become an iconic element in the debate on the French exception, globalization, industrial food and the environment.