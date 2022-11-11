Not Available

Cesado

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Following in the footsteps of directors such as Carlos Reygadas, the cinematographer Daniela Schneider works with non-professional actors for her first work, which narrates the struggle of a family in leading a normal life after experiencing the father’s serious sickness. The connotations offered in the film are recurrent in Mexican cinema: relations between different social classes and identity. A while back, Juan suffered a brain stroke; today he dependson everybody, including the employees. While, he finds amusement and comfort in horror movies,his wife Alicia tries to fight pain with memories of her glory days as a model. Matias, their only son, struggles to find a place in the midst of this situation.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images