Following in the footsteps of directors such as Carlos Reygadas, the cinematographer Daniela Schneider works with non-professional actors for her first work, which narrates the struggle of a family in leading a normal life after experiencing the father’s serious sickness. The connotations offered in the film are recurrent in Mexican cinema: relations between different social classes and identity. A while back, Juan suffered a brain stroke; today he dependson everybody, including the employees. While, he finds amusement and comfort in horror movies,his wife Alicia tries to fight pain with memories of her glory days as a model. Matias, their only son, struggles to find a place in the midst of this situation.