César sculpteur décompressé

Not Available

Nothing destined this child born in Marseille in 1921, and from a modest background, to become an avant-garde artist. At 12 years old, the one who is still called César Baldaccini works to help his father, but also studies drawing. In 1943, he moved to Paris and enrolled in the Beaux-Arts. He chose sculpture, an expensive art for this penniless student. From the 1950s, he shaped fine animals from metal debris collected in factories. This alloy between his Mediterranean imagination and these industrial materials earned him the attention of Picasso. But in 1960, this instinct, now in vogue, brought about a radical change. Fascinated by hydraulic presses, he presented three compressed cars at the Salon de Mai. The artist stands aside in front of the machine, and the morbid aesthetic of the breakage radiates the sculpture. Outcry!