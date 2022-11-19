César y Zaín

Not Available

Two young boys, two geographical, cultural, religious and very different: West and East. Spain and India. Madrid and Old Delhi. Christians and Muslims. The boys play chess and have contacted the Internet "where" play games. An ancestral language and half spanking that know no borders. Can boys as different cultural backgrounds to reconcile their definitions of truly universal values ​​in the current troubled situation? The answer inevitably passes through the mutual knowledge and understanding will. A dialogue among civilizations rather than a clash of civilizations, is the look that "Cesar and Zain" brings us closer to Islam.