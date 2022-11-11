C'était un géant aux yeux bruns

Not Available

After her parents' divorce, Sabina was forced to follow her mother to Switzerland while her sister, Narmina, stayed with their father in Baku. Five years later, the 17 and 19 year old sisters are reunited when Sabina comes to spend he summer in Azerbaijan. Yet Sabina's vacation has a secret motive: she wants to move back home to live with the father she loves so deeply. He, too, has a project of his own: he wishes to marry for the third time and has to break the news to his daughters.