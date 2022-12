Not Available

The story of Wulan (Debby Cynthia Dewi), the captain of a passenger ship with two of his men who were also girls and became sailors to escape from his bitter past. The story begins when docked. Wulan was grabbed and assisted by Johan (George Rudy) then became a close friend. Wulan's men who were former prostitutes were kidnapped by his germ, but could escape. Then the story of the ups and downs on the ship faced by the sailor girls.