Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) kicks off the promotion’s 2020 schedule with a stacked night of fights from just outside of Philadelphia featuring reigning champions Pat Sabatini, Kyle Daukaus and Alexander Keshtov. CFFC officials are proud to announce the company’s return to action on Feb. 1 with CFFC 81, where three titles fights will headline the UFC FIGHT PASS-streamed bill at Parx Casino in Bensalem, Penn.