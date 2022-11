Not Available

It's here at last! "Clothed Female Naked Male," also known as CFNM, is an erotic role-reversal fantasy in which women are in control and men are objectified. Men are completely nude while women maintain their composure – and clothes. Handjobs, blowjobs and hardcore fucking of every stripe rule the day, and each segment expertly blends exhibitionism, voyeurism and a wealth of other illicit fantasies.