Chaar (English: Four) is a Bengali anthology film, directed by Sandip Ray and produced by Shrikant Mohta, Mahendra Soni and Nispal Singh under the banner of Shree Venkatesh Films and Surinder Films. It based on four stories by different writers- Bateswarer Abodan by Parasuram, Porikkha by Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay, Kagtarua and Dui Bondhu by Satyajit Ray.