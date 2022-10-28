Not Available

“Chaar Cutting” comprises of handpicked films from amongst a large assortment of films and put together in a way that captures a wide array of human emotion and genres including comedy, satire, romance and thriller thereby providing a wholesome experience. “ChaarCutting” has Skin Deep (written by Vikramaditya Motwane of Lootera and Udaan fame and directed by his assistant Hardik Mehta), Blouse (directed by Vijayeta Kumar), Manila Running (directed by Anuj Gulati), and Bawdi (directed by Vivek Soni).