Chachi 420

Wealthy Janki falls in love with poor Jaiprakash, much to the displeasure of her parents, and ends up getting married, and living with her husband. She subsequently gives birth to a daughter. Differences surface between the couple, and Janki leaves Jaiprakash and moves back in with her parents. Jaiprakash wants to see his daughter, but is prevented by Durgaprasad, Janki's dad, so he assumes the guise of a woman, calls himself Laxmi, and starts working as a nanny for his daughter. Complications arise when Durgaprasad gets attracted to Laxmi and wants to marry 'her'.