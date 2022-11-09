Chad Morgan: I'm Not Dead Yet

Not Available

Meet Chad Morgan, the dentally challenged king of Australian country music. For almost 60 years, Chad Morgan has been one of country Australia's quintessential and most beloved troubadours. A man who has come to represent the comic voice of the Australian outback, Morgan, now 78, still tours constantly, his charm and boisterous tales speaking to a vision of Australia many assume to be gone. Half biopic, half tour film, I'm Not Dead Yet is filmmaker Janine Hosking's deeply affectionate ode to one of Australia's true characters, the self-proclaimed 'Sheik of Scrubby Creek'. Narrated by Tex Perkins and filled with Morgan's classic songs and endless good humour, I'm Not Dead Yet is the definitive portrait of a larrikin who just wants to remind everyone that he is still very, very much alive.