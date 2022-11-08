Not Available

Chad Thornsberry: Junk-Cars & Valet Parking

    Chad Thornsberry was born in St. Louis, MO. From an early age he learned his family was blessed, and blessed him with humor, quick wit, and a love of storytelling. Chad’s unique comedic perspective awards audience the opportunity to laugh at the common occurrences in everyday life. Often referred to as a great writer, his straightforward style allows audiences to laugh with him and at him as they find the humor in themselves. With reflections on growing up in a trailer park and observations as an English teacher, Chad’s satiric insights look at the pitfalls that make us human. With smart humor and a conversational style, Chad has delighted audiences from the trailer park, throughout the Midwest, and from coast to coast.

