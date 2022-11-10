Chai Lai Angels: Dangerous Flowers

Not Available

Miki, the daughter of a professor and martial arts master is sought after by an organized crime syndicate for her knowledge about the location of a hidden treasure, the Andaman Pearl. Five sexy undercover agents Rose, Lotus, Pouy- sian, Spadix and Hibiscus - known as Chai Lai Angels are enlisted to protect her. However, the Chai Lai Angels are overtaken in an attack, which concludes with Miki being kidnapped. These dangerous flowers must use all of their resources and skills to fight and recover Miki and protect the Andaman Pearl. But, as they soon find out, this mission is unlike any they've encountered before.