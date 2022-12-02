CHAI : revisions

Not Available

Apart of the introspective performances we take part in, fear remains elemental in the contradictory cycle of developmental forethought and behavioural proactivity. Yet this fear enables little change, it simply shifts the domineering gaze into a different mode. Generations become blind to one another, their reflexivity, ultimately, falling away into their dreams. Only in the smeared light of phantasmagoria, then, is determinism observed. Hushed fear entraps this inevitability; a voyeur encroaching upon the young.