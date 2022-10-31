1950

Chain Lightning

  • Drama
  • Action
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 17th, 1950

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Matt Brennan runs into Jo Holloway, the Red Cross girl he romanced in Europe when he was a flyer in World War II, when he is offered a job by jet manufacturer Leland Willis as a test pilot. Carl Troxell, wants to sell an escape cockpit to the Air Force. He wants Matt to stall the presentation of JA-3 the prototype that doesn't include the ejection seat, to give him more time for the experimental JA-4. But Matt doesn't believe it is yet safe enough to try.

Cast

Eleanor ParkerJoan "Jo" Holloway
Raymond MasseyLeland Willis
Richard WhorfCarl Troxell
James BrownMaj. Hinkle
Roy RobertsMaj. Gen. Hewitt
Morris AnkrumEd Bostwick

