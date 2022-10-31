Chain Lightning

Matt Brennan runs into Jo Holloway, the Red Cross girl he romanced in Europe when he was a flyer in World War II, when he is offered a job by jet manufacturer Leland Willis as a test pilot. Carl Troxell, wants to sell an escape cockpit to the Air Force. He wants Matt to stall the presentation of JA-3 the prototype that doesn't include the ejection seat, to give him more time for the experimental JA-4. But Matt doesn't believe it is yet safe enough to try.
|Eleanor Parker
|Joan "Jo" Holloway
|Raymond Massey
|Leland Willis
|Richard Whorf
|Carl Troxell
|James Brown
|Maj. Hinkle
|Roy Roberts
|Maj. Gen. Hewitt
|Morris Ankrum
|Ed Bostwick
View Full Cast >