1965

For what it is "chained girls" is one of the best cinematic experiences I've ever had. This is the perfect companion/foil to the film "Before Stonewall." Rarely has a movie made me laugh so hard and so deeply. It could just be that it's a girl/girl thing, but there's something about seeing these stereo-types so sloppily portrayed. Really this film is a treat if you are in the right frame of mind and/or watching it with someone who truly has a firm grasp of irony. Invite some friends over, grab a bottle of wine and enjoy.