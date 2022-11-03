1965

Chained Girls

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 23rd, 1965

Studio

Not Available

For what it is "chained girls" is one of the best cinematic experiences I've ever had. This is the perfect companion/foil to the film "Before Stonewall." Rarely has a movie made me laugh so hard and so deeply. It could just be that it's a girl/girl thing, but there's something about seeing these stereo-types so sloppily portrayed. Really this film is a treat if you are in the right frame of mind and/or watching it with someone who truly has a firm grasp of irony. Invite some friends over, grab a bottle of wine and enjoy.

Cast

Marlene Eck(uncredited)
June Roberts(uncredited)
Marlene Starr(uncredited)
Joel HoltNarrator (voice) (as Perry Peters)

View Full Cast >

Images