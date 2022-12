Not Available

The film follows Solomon Golding (the first black British male to be accepted in to the Royal Ballet Company) as he partakes in a fictional underground ceremony that has been going on since the early 90s in the Black (specifically Jamaican) Communities of London. The Ceremonies take place every month and revolve around men showing off chainmail garments they have painstakingly made. Kudos is given for intricacy, design and overall weight of the chainmail worn.