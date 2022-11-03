Chainspotting

Not Available

The most intense British mountain biking action ever captured on film! Discover the truth behind mountain biking addiction; hang out with the riders in the their own haunts; go beyond extreme action and off into a psychedelic soul ride. Follow Steve Peat, Rob Warner, Martyn Ashton, Wil Longden, Martin Hawyes etc and special guest Hans Rey, from the UK to Southern California in search of mountain biking nirvana. Shot raw and live, in 16mm motion picture film with a soundtrack featuring Tribute to Nothing, Black Star Liner, Orbital, Death in Vegas, C.J.Bolland, Space Monkeys, Garbage, Freakpower and more...