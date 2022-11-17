Not Available

In Canada, George is a statistician. But in China, George is Elvis... CHAIRMAN GEORGE is a documentary feature about a Greek-Canadian troubadour who refuses to live anything but an extraordinary life. ln Ottawa, George is a statistician who lives with his mother. But every few months, he takes an extended leave from his job and heads to China where he metamorphoses into an international man of culture. Armed only with his bouzouki, guitar and cell phone, he becomes a star in China (with both the critics and the ladies). He concludes that since he is "the only Greek in the world who can sing in Chinese," it is his duty to perform at the Closing Ceremonies of the Athens Olympic Games, as the torch is passed from Athens to Beijing.