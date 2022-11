Not Available

Grab a front-row seat to this 2007 live concert from incomparable soul music diva Chaka Khan and bear witness to one of the greatest voices R&B has ever known as she wows a sold-out crowd with unforgettable renditions of her many classics. Highlights include "Ain't Nobody," "Sweet Thing," "I'm Every Woman," "Tell Me Something Good," "Through the Fire" and the Prince cover "I Feel for You."