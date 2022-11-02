Chakkara Muthu

Not Available

Aravindan is an innocent, kind hearted but mentally challenged tailor working in a tailor shop. He has an exceptional talent for tailoring, especially ladies garments. His services are indispensable to the shop owner. The other tailors who can't match his talent pick on him and taunt him every chance they get. Aravindan is secretly in love with his childhood friend Anitha who is also his staunch supporter. Anitha's family see him as nothing more than a simpleton and a mere handyman and has no insecurities about letting Aravindan into their home. His growing desire for Anitha puts a strain on their friendship.