Not Available

Chakkara Viyugam: The Battle of The Brains (English: Wheel Strategy) is a drama Tamil film starring Nataraj of Naalai fame, Jayasurya one among the leading stars in malayalam cinema, Raaghav, and Daisy Bopanna. It is directed by Udayabanu Maheshwaran. A trailer was released in January 2008 and the film released in April 2008.