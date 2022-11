Not Available

Bunji is a famous traditional curry shop. Many people in the district love its taste of curry and also Chako, the curry girl. One day, people from a big enterprise comes to propose taking over the curry shop to build food chain-shops. To keep Curry Shop Bunji, Chako has to take part in a special curry competition between Japanese curry and Indian curry. It is also a love competition between Chako and her boyfriend Hayami......