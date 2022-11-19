Not Available

Chakram (Prabhas) is a foreign returnee and has a dream of building a hospital at Pulivendula. He is in love with his colleague, Lakshmi (Asin Thottumkal) who studied with him abroad. But leaves her half-way through after he realizes that he was struck with cancer. Not wanting to tell her, he moves to Hyderabad and stays in place called ‘Sahara Colony’. There, he tries to solve people problem's in the colony. Seeing all this, another girl who is also named Lakshmi (Charmy) falls in love with Chakram. The rest is a heart-rending saga of the cancer-struck patient's love station.