Chal Chala Chal

Pune-based widower Omkar Nath used to work as a Headmaster with a local school. When he was fired, his son, Deepak, hired a lawyer to sue the school. The school was represented by none other than Omkar's live-in son-in-law, Vinayak Agrawal. After some years the Court finally came to a decision and the verdict was in favor of Omkar. However, since the school had no funds, it was directed to surrender it's school bus in lieu of wages. Deepak takes charge of this bus, finds out it's dilapidated and makes it roadworthy. He also decides to ply in on the Sonawadi - Ratna Chowk route, not knowing that his problems are just about to start.