Mussaddi Lal (Pankaj Kapoor), a retired school teacher goes on a pilgrimage for three months after his wife's death. When he returns, he finds his pension has been stopped and the pension office has declared him dead. What follows is his endless struggle against the petty corruption in the government office where the infamous gang of five -- Manoj Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Deven Bhojani, Hemant Pandey and Asawari Joshi -- are determined to fleece him till the very end.