Chalk Line

Miles Stanford is a writer at the hot entertainment Magazine'Freeze-Frame.' Miles, who was once at the top of his game, has hit a slump,-that is, until he's told to interview this issue's cover girl, Macoy Madison. The two are instantly attracted to each other, but their relationship comes to a crashing halt when Macoy is abducted. Miles is chosen to deliver the ransom to the kidnappers. Between his ruthless boss, the jaded cops, and the vicious kidnappers, Miles is caught with no one to trust-and time running out.