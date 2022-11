Not Available

A desperate family has exhausted all avenue's to save their gravely ill young child.....except one. They seek help in the form of a relic historian/adventurer (Kane) to track down "Buddah's Tooth", a relic believed to have supernatural healing powers. However to get to "Buddah's tooth", Kane must not only travel the globe but battle through a gauntlet of warrior gatekeepers who each hold clues to the ancient relic's location.