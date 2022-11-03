Challenge of the Super Friends - Attack of the Legion of Doom

Not Available

The Earth is being menaced by the most sinister villains in the history of crime: the Legion of Doom. Stopping this insidious onslaught is the ultimate test for the greatest Super Heroes of all time. This is the Challenge of the Super Friends! Now witness the birth of the Super Friends legend in four spectacular episodes of super-powered adventure! Join Superman, Batman and Robin, The Flash, Wonder Woman and the rest of the Super Friends lineup as they plunge into battle against Lex Luthor, The Riddler, Brainiac and other fiendish foes in an earth-shattering battle of good vs. evil!