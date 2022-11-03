Challenge of the Super Friends - United They Stand

Not Available

As the infamous Legion of Doom unleashes one diabolical scheme after another, the heroic Super Friends explode into battle to thwart them! Join Superman, Black Vulcan and Hawkman as they fight to free themselves from imprisonment in the center of the Earth! Travel back in time to witness the amazing origins of the most powerful Super Friends of all! And watch the larger-than-life action as Superman, Batman, The Flash and Green Lantern are transformed into the 100-foot tall Giants of Justice.