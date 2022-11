Not Available

January 28, 1986, was a day that shook America to its core. WJXT marks the 30th anniversary of the disaster with Challenger: A Rush to Launch. The hour long documentary takes an investigative look into what brought the shuttle down through the voices of those directly affected by the tragedy then and now. This documentary produced by WJXT Films crew, aims to answer questions form 30 years ago that still remain on everyone’s mind.