Ranuk, who's the only son of a professor (Mr. Esala) is raised with well defined limits and boundaries in everything. He's practiced to do only the good, always. With age, Ranuk starts catching feelings to a beautiful girl (Sharanya) in his college. With the appearance of Kishan (Sharanya's brother-in-law) who also has feelings for Sharanya, Ranuk's chances to get Sharanya become complicated. Ranuk and Kishan get to go through so many challenges and the one who wins all of these is rewarded with Sharanya's heart.