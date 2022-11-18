Challenging the Da Vinci Code

Not Available

The DaVinci Code sold over 20 million copies in 44 languages by grossly distorting the truth and re-writing history. Is it possible that the Bible was a work of fiction? Did Jesus escape death on the cross? If you believe recent accounts Jesus did not die on the cross, but instead married Mary Magdalene who gave birth to his daughter......that this great secret has been hidden from us for the past two thousand years by covert societies whose alleged members included Renaissance painter Leonardo DaVinci. The Christian faith is under attack - arm yourself with the facts by watching Challenging the DaVinci Code. World-renowned religious scholars refute the dramatic and shockingly distorted facts that attempt to derail centuries of religious beliefs and the very foundation of the Bible. In this revealing documentary, the 190-