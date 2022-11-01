Chalo Ishq Ladaaye

Not Available

Popular but lonely Bollywood actress, Rani, lives a fairly isolated life, through publicly she is thronged by fans, and has taken to drinking alcohol in a big way. Thus intoxicated she runs her vehicle into a young man named Pappu, who suffers minor injuries. He recognizes her, and tells her that he is her number one fan, and will do anything for her. She wants him to kill her double-timing boyfriend, Rahul. He agrees to do so, provided she kills his overbearing, aged grandmother, to which she agrees. After Pappu completes his gruesome task, he meets with Rani, only to be told that she does not recognize him, but when presented with proof, she relents and agrees to fulfill her part of this trade.