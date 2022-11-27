Chalta Purza

Not Available

Rajesh Khanna plays the role of Amar an unemployed struggle in life, just because he believes in honesty. Ammar's eyes open when his mother dies in a car accident. He realizes that his mother could not be safe due to his honest ways. To improve his lifestyle he joins the gang f the notorious criminal CAPTAIN, where he immediately becomes their favorite henchman. Things change for Amar when he learns that an old friend of his has joined the police force and has been assigned to nab CAPTAIN and his gang.