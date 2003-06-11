Chalte Chalte

2003

Priya Chopra is a fashion designer and Raj Mathur owns a small trucking company. They meet on the road, quarrel, and then fall for each other. Priya, who is already engaged, must decide whether she will marry her fiancé or leave him for Raj. Love triumphs, Raj and Priya marry and then begins the struggle to maintain their marriage in the face of the typical problems the world can throw at them.