2003

Chalte Chalte

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 11th, 2003

Studio

Dreamz Unlimited

Priya Chopra is a fashion designer and Raj Mathur owns a small trucking company. They meet on the road, quarrel, and then fall for each other. Priya, who is already engaged, must decide whether she will marry her fiancé or leave him for Raj. Love triumphs, Raj and Priya marry and then begins the struggle to maintain their marriage in the face of the typical problems the world can throw at them.

Cast

Rani MukerjiPriya Chopra
Jas AroraSameer
Satish ShahManubhai
Jayshree T.Mrs. Manubhai
Rajeev VermaMr. Chopra
Lillete DubeyAnna Mausi

View Full Cast >

Images