Sunder Srivastav, a village teacher by career, is a naive, innocent soul. He decides to re-locate to Dubai with the help of his childhood friend, and advances him a large sum of money. He travels to Bombay to fly out to Dubai, but finds that his friend has betrayed him and stolen his money. Alone, lost, and helpless in Bombay, Sunder has nowhere to go, and ends up in a graveyard. He soon comes across Marco alias Amar Kumar, who asks his assistance in apprehending some killers. Sunder agrees to do so. Only then he realizes that the person he has promised to assist has been dead - for over 20 years